Left Menu

Tripura's Investment Surge: Rising Northeast Summit Success

The Tripura BJP unit expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and CM Manik Saha for the successful organization of the 'Rising Northeast' investment summit. The event attracted 59 MoUs and LoIs, proposing investments worth Rs 15,646 crore across sectors like health, education, IT, renewable energy, and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:26 IST
Tripura's Investment Surge: Rising Northeast Summit Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura BJP unit extended its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha for their pivotal roles in the successful realization of the 'Rising Northeast' investment summit, held in New Delhi.

Organized by the DoNER ministry on May 23 and 24, the event was aimed at attracting substantial investments into the northeastern states of India, with Tripura emerging as a significant benefactor.

According to BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, the summit saw the signing of 59 MoUs and LoIs, with a total projected investment of Rs 15,646 crore. The proposed investments will focus significantly on sectors like health, higher education, IT, renewable energy, and tourism. The BJP spokesperson praised the leadership of Modi and Saha in facilitating these investment opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025