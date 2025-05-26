Tripura's Investment Surge: Rising Northeast Summit Success

The Tripura BJP unit extended its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha for their pivotal roles in the successful realization of the 'Rising Northeast' investment summit, held in New Delhi.

Organized by the DoNER ministry on May 23 and 24, the event was aimed at attracting substantial investments into the northeastern states of India, with Tripura emerging as a significant benefactor.

According to BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, the summit saw the signing of 59 MoUs and LoIs, with a total projected investment of Rs 15,646 crore. The proposed investments will focus significantly on sectors like health, higher education, IT, renewable energy, and tourism. The BJP spokesperson praised the leadership of Modi and Saha in facilitating these investment opportunities.