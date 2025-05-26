Kolkata Metro's New Safety Initiative: Fines for Crossing the Yellow Line

Kolkata Metro is set to enforce a new rule from June 1, targeting the safety of its passengers by fining those who cross the 'yellow' safety line on platforms without necessity. This decision comes as part of a safety initiative focused on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor.

Metro authorities plan to implement a Rs 250 fine for individuals who breach the yellow line barrier, emphasizing that such actions pose security risks. This measure seeks to address and deter non-compliance behavior that continues despite repeated advisories.

The new policy underscores the metro's commitment to passenger safety, as authorities hope the penalty will act as a deterrent and cultivate a more secure commuting environment for all.

