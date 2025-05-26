Left Menu

NITI Aayog's New Blueprint: Turkiye's Techniques to Boost India's Medium Enterprises

NITI Aayog's report identifies Turkiye, Canada, Singapore, and Australia as nations offering valuable practices for addressing skill gaps in India's medium enterprises. It highlights Turkiye's e-Academy and funding policies. Additionally, India's concerns over Turkiye's support to Pakistan and security issues with a Turkish firm have been noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:38 IST
In a recent report, NITI Aayog highlights Turkiye's innovative practices as potential models for India's medium enterprises. Turkiye, along with Canada, Singapore, and Australia, is recognized for implementing programs that address skill gaps and promote SMEs. Turkiye's e-Academy and Entrepreneurship Support Programme stand out for their accessibility and inclusivity.

The report underscores the critical need for India to implement a data-driven approach in skill development and to align it with industry needs. It recommends financial schemes, technology upgrades, and R&D initiatives to bolster medium enterprises, which account for 40 percent of India's SME exports despite being a small percentage of the sector.

However, the report arrives amidst tensions between India and Turkiye, following Turkiye's support for Pakistan in the recent Operation Sindoor and subsequent revocation of a Turkish firm's security clearance. Despite this, the report emphasizes the importance of international best practices in strengthening India's medium enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

