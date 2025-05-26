Chaos and Concern: Car Hits Fans Amid Liverpool Celebrations

An incident marred Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations as reports emerged of a car hitting several pedestrians. The celebrations quickly turned chaotic when a large grey car drove into the street teeming with fans. Video footage captures the vehicle swerving, narrowly avoiding denser crowd areas.

In the immediate aftermath, a large police presence encircled the suspected vehicle. Photos from the scene depicted several individuals lying on the street, highlighting the severity of the incident. Authorities efficiently reacted, arresting a male suspect at the scene where the car had halted.

Emergency services rapidly established their presence, with numerous ambulances and a fire engine-erected tent indicating a multi-faceted response effort. A Reuters photographer on-site noted the extensive emergency response aiming to handle the situation and provide care to any injured fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)