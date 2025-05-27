Maharashtra's Electric Bike Taxi Revolution: Proposed Framework Unveiled

In a bid to revolutionize urban transportation, the Maharashtra government has introduced a draft notification outlining new regulations for electric bike taxi services statewide. The framework, dubbed the 'Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025,' seeks to regulate digital aggregators and two-wheeler operators under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

Approved by the Maharashtra cabinet on April 1, the initiative aims to deploy electric-bike taxis in cities with populations exceeding one lakh, promising to generate over 20,000 jobs across the state. The transport department's notification mandates licensed operators maintain a minimum fleet of 50 electric bikes, each compliant with state registration, insurance, fitness, and permit norms.

Emphasizing passenger safety, the rules require GPS installation, provision of crash helmets, and gender-specific driver options. Operators must ensure a control room operates 24/7 and maintain a grievance mechanism. With conditions set on trip distance, bike color, and driver conduct, the regulations pave the way for a safer and more sustainable transport alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)