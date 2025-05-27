Left Menu

Maharashtra's Electric Bike Taxi Revolution: Proposed Framework Unveiled

Maharashtra is set to regulate electric bike taxi services with proposed rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The draft, intended to create over 20,000 jobs, demands strict compliance for operators, including GPS, helmets, and a stringent licensing process. Stakeholders can comment by June 5.

Updated: 27-05-2025 00:29 IST
Maharashtra's Electric Bike Taxi Revolution: Proposed Framework Unveiled
In a bid to revolutionize urban transportation, the Maharashtra government has introduced a draft notification outlining new regulations for electric bike taxi services statewide. The framework, dubbed the 'Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025,' seeks to regulate digital aggregators and two-wheeler operators under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

Approved by the Maharashtra cabinet on April 1, the initiative aims to deploy electric-bike taxis in cities with populations exceeding one lakh, promising to generate over 20,000 jobs across the state. The transport department's notification mandates licensed operators maintain a minimum fleet of 50 electric bikes, each compliant with state registration, insurance, fitness, and permit norms.

Emphasizing passenger safety, the rules require GPS installation, provision of crash helmets, and gender-specific driver options. Operators must ensure a control room operates 24/7 and maintain a grievance mechanism. With conditions set on trip distance, bike color, and driver conduct, the regulations pave the way for a safer and more sustainable transport alternative.

