Wabtec's Milestone: Indian Locomotives Head to West Africa

Wabtec and Indian Railways unveiled their inaugural freight locomotive, manufactured in Bihar, at a special event on Monday. This locomotive is destined for export to West Africa, marking a significant achievement in Indian engineering and manufacturing.

The Marhowra facility, a public-private partnership established in 2015, has already delivered more than 700 locomotives. This marks its next phase with the upcoming export of over 100 units to meet specific requirements of the West African nation, including adaptations for standard gauge tracks.

The export aligns with the West African country's launch of a substantial iron ore mining project, necessitating enhanced freight capabilities. Wabtec engineers ensured that these locomotives meet operational needs through multiple site visits.

