Police Bust Massive Illicit Liquor Smuggling Operation from Punjab to Bihar

Authorities seized over 10,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.68 crore transported from Punjab to Bihar. The operation led to the arrest of driver Mallaram during vehicle checks by the Alinagar police and SOG near Singhitali bridge. The liquor was hidden beneath potatoes and rice husk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:38 IST
In a significant crackdown, authorities have intercepted a major smuggling operation involving 10,000 litres of illicit liquor transported from Punjab to Bihar. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mallaram, was arrested after a close pursuit by the Alinagar police and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe revealed that the contraband, valued at Rs 1.68 crore, was discovered during routine vehicle checks near Singhitali bridge on National Highway-19. The illicit goods were cleverly concealed beneath 30 sacks of potatoes and 50 sacks of rice husk.

The operation occurred amid heightened vigilance for the Holi festival. The smuggling attempt was thwarted when the suspect attempted to flee, only to be captured by the diligent police team. Further legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

