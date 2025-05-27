Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines at Cannes: A New Era for Indian Cinema

Amid the glitz of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., made a memorable red carpet appearance, underscoring the Bollywood industry's ascent on the international stage.

Invited by FICCI and NFDC in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema, Dr. Lakhani was a proud representative of Indian creativity, clad in a classic tuxedo, among a host of Hollywood and Bollywood luminaires, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tom Cruise.

For over 45 years, Bright Outdoor Media has been a beacon for Indian films through striking outdoor advertising. This recognition at Cannes reflected a significant milestone not just for Dr. Lakhani but for Indian media, as his work continues to illuminate the cultural narrative globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)