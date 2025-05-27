Left Menu

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines at Cannes: A New Era for Indian Cinema

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., graced the Cannes red carpet, symbolizing Indian cinema's global rise. Recognized by FICCI & NFDC for his contributions, he stood among film icons, showcasing India's creative excellence. The event marked a proud moment for the Indian media industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:33 IST
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines at Cannes: A New Era for Indian Cinema
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Amid the glitz of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., made a memorable red carpet appearance, underscoring the Bollywood industry's ascent on the international stage.

Invited by FICCI and NFDC in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema, Dr. Lakhani was a proud representative of Indian creativity, clad in a classic tuxedo, among a host of Hollywood and Bollywood luminaires, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tom Cruise.

For over 45 years, Bright Outdoor Media has been a beacon for Indian films through striking outdoor advertising. This recognition at Cannes reflected a significant milestone not just for Dr. Lakhani but for Indian media, as his work continues to illuminate the cultural narrative globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025