SSAB Triumphs in Trademark Victory Over Counterfeit Steel in India

Swedish steelmaker SSAB has won a significant legal battle against counterfeit operations in India. Two companies, Naresh Steel & Engineering Co. and Parmar Steel, were found guilty of selling unauthorized Hardox® steel, infringing on SSAB's trademarks.

These counterfeit products, which claimed to be genuine Hardox® wear plates, were identified as substandard, raising serious quality concerns. After investigation and a lawsuit, the Indian firms admitted to trademark infringement, agreeing to cease operations under the infringing names, pay damages, and publicly apologize to SSAB.

SSAB, a global leader in steel production, emphasized the risks of counterfeit goods, urging buyers to rely on certified sources. The company remains committed to protecting its intellectual property and ensuring the integrity of its premium products, which are known for their high performance and sustainability.

