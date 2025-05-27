Left Menu

Landslide Chaos: Jammu-Kishtwar Highway Paralyzed

A major landslide has obstructed the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway, affecting hundreds of travelers. Occurring near Phagumar in Kishtwar district, the incident prompted swift road clearance efforts. Officials expect the route to be traffic-ready by Tuesday night and urge travelers to avoid the highway temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:14 IST
  • India

A significant landslide has disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway, stranding hundreds of travelers, according to officials.

The landslide, which occurred at 4 p.m. on Monday near the slide-prone area of Phagumar in the Kishtwar district, resulted in an immediate response by road agencies.

Efforts are underway to restore the highway to traffic-worthy conditions, with work expected to be completed by Tuesday night. Travelers are advised to avoid the highway until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

