Landslide Chaos: Jammu-Kishtwar Highway Paralyzed

A major landslide has obstructed the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway, affecting hundreds of travelers. Occurring near Phagumar in Kishtwar district, the incident prompted swift road clearance efforts. Officials expect the route to be traffic-ready by Tuesday night and urge travelers to avoid the highway temporarily.
A significant landslide has disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway, stranding hundreds of travelers, according to officials.
The landslide, which occurred at 4 p.m. on Monday near the slide-prone area of Phagumar in the Kishtwar district, resulted in an immediate response by road agencies.
Efforts are underway to restore the highway to traffic-worthy conditions, with work expected to be completed by Tuesday night. Travelers are advised to avoid the highway until further notice.
