Landslide Chaos: Jammu-Kishtwar Highway Paralyzed

A significant landslide has disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway, stranding hundreds of travelers, according to officials.

The landslide, which occurred at 4 p.m. on Monday near the slide-prone area of Phagumar in the Kishtwar district, resulted in an immediate response by road agencies.

Efforts are underway to restore the highway to traffic-worthy conditions, with work expected to be completed by Tuesday night. Travelers are advised to avoid the highway until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)