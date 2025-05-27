Left Menu

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Announces Strategic Rs48 Crore Rights Issue for Expansion

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, an aroma and home decor leader, launches a Rs48 crore Rights Issue to bolster its capital for expansion. Offering equity shares at Rs1 each, the company aims to harness investor participation. Strong recent financial results underscore its growth momentum and commitment to sustainable value creation.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:29 IST
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited announces Rs48 crore Rights Issue to fuel expansion and strengthen capital base.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a prominent name in the aroma and home decor industry, has unveiled a significant Rs48 crore Rights Issue, selling equity shares at Rs1 apiece. This strategic initiative is part of the firm's efforts to strengthen its financial foundations and propel its growth ambitions.

The Rights Issue, available from May 28, 2025, to June 26, 2025, offers five shares for every two held, in line with SEBI guidelines. Shareholders can renounce entitlements via the market until June 20, 2025. This capital move aligns with Sattva's stellar financial uptick, evidenced by a 74.8% profit surge in Q4 FY25 and over 109% profit growth annually.

Mit T Brahmbhatt, the Managing Director, emphasized the potential of this move to enhance operational capacity and market presence. He reiterated the company's commitment to innovation and long-term sustainability in the vibrant lifestyle and wellness sectors. Known for quality, Sattva Sukun Lifecare boasts a strong retail and online presence, fueling its nationwide customer reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

