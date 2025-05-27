Sattva Sukun Lifecare Announces Strategic Rs48 Crore Rights Issue for Expansion

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a prominent name in the aroma and home decor industry, has unveiled a significant Rs48 crore Rights Issue, selling equity shares at Rs1 apiece. This strategic initiative is part of the firm's efforts to strengthen its financial foundations and propel its growth ambitions.

The Rights Issue, available from May 28, 2025, to June 26, 2025, offers five shares for every two held, in line with SEBI guidelines. Shareholders can renounce entitlements via the market until June 20, 2025. This capital move aligns with Sattva's stellar financial uptick, evidenced by a 74.8% profit surge in Q4 FY25 and over 109% profit growth annually.

Mit T Brahmbhatt, the Managing Director, emphasized the potential of this move to enhance operational capacity and market presence. He reiterated the company's commitment to innovation and long-term sustainability in the vibrant lifestyle and wellness sectors. Known for quality, Sattva Sukun Lifecare boasts a strong retail and online presence, fueling its nationwide customer reach.

