Golden Dome: A New Era in Missile Defense

The United States has unveiled its ambitious Golden Dome project, a $175 billion initiative designed to establish a global missile defense system. Proposed during the tenure of former President Donald Trump, the project aims to neutralize potential threats from China and Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the initiative, asserting that it could destabilize foundations of strategic stability. According to her, the creation of such a defense system poses significant risks to international security dynamics, especially concerning powerhouses like Russia and China.

This development marks a new chapter in defense technology as the United States flexes its technological and strategic muscle on the global stage. However, it also introduces fresh debates on international security and geopolitical balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)