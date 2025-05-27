Golden Dome: A New Era in Missile Defense
The U.S. Golden Dome project, valued at $175 billion and proposed by former President Donald Trump, aims to establish a global missile defense system. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims it threatens strategic stability by targeting threats from nations like China and Russia.
- Country:
- Russia
The United States has unveiled its ambitious Golden Dome project, a $175 billion initiative designed to establish a global missile defense system. Proposed during the tenure of former President Donald Trump, the project aims to neutralize potential threats from China and Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the initiative, asserting that it could destabilize foundations of strategic stability. According to her, the creation of such a defense system poses significant risks to international security dynamics, especially concerning powerhouses like Russia and China.
This development marks a new chapter in defense technology as the United States flexes its technological and strategic muscle on the global stage. However, it also introduces fresh debates on international security and geopolitical balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Denies Bail to Arms Haul Accused Citing National Security Concerns
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Donald Trump to kingdom as US leader begins four-day Middle East tour, reports AP.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews national security scenario with CDS Gen Chauhan, other senior military officials.
President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
JNU suspends academic MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing national security consideration: Official.