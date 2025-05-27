Left Menu

Golden Dome: A New Era in Missile Defense

The U.S. Golden Dome project, valued at $175 billion and proposed by former President Donald Trump, aims to establish a global missile defense system. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims it threatens strategic stability by targeting threats from nations like China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:48 IST
Golden Dome: A New Era in Missile Defense
  • Country:
  • Russia

The United States has unveiled its ambitious Golden Dome project, a $175 billion initiative designed to establish a global missile defense system. Proposed during the tenure of former President Donald Trump, the project aims to neutralize potential threats from China and Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the initiative, asserting that it could destabilize foundations of strategic stability. According to her, the creation of such a defense system poses significant risks to international security dynamics, especially concerning powerhouses like Russia and China.

This development marks a new chapter in defense technology as the United States flexes its technological and strategic muscle on the global stage. However, it also introduces fresh debates on international security and geopolitical balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025