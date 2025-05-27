Left Menu

Krishival Foods Limited: Fast-Paced Growth Marked by Strong Financial Performance

Krishival Foods Limited, a rapidly expanding Indian FMCG company, records commendable financial results for FY 2024-25, showcasing substantial growth in its premium nuts and ice cream segments. The dual-brand strategy and robust market presence in diverse regions are accelerating its success in both traditional and new markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:33 IST
Krishival Foods Limited: Fast-Paced Growth Marked by Strong Financial Performance
Krishival Foods Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL) Audited Financial Results & Operational Highlights for FY 2024-25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Krishival Foods Limited, a prominent player in India's FMCG sector, has released its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company, known for its premium nut brand, 'Krishival Nuts', and its budding ice cream line, 'Melt N Mellow', is experiencing significant growth across its operations.

For the FY 2024-25, Krishival reported impressive financial metrics, with total income reaching Rs206.30 crore—up 97% from the previous year. EBITDA surged 66% to Rs25.23 crore, and net profit climbed 44% to Rs13.54 crore, while Earnings Per Share increased 39% to Rs6.08. These figures reflect a robust execution strategy and rising consumer demand.

Segment-wise, 'Krishival Nuts' saw a revenue hike of 67% to Rs175 crore, with EBITDA ascending 50% to Rs23 crore, driven by an expansive product portfolio and aggressive retail expansion. Meanwhile, 'Melt N Mellow' achieved a notable 783% rise in EBITDA, suggesting improved operational efficiency since its acquisition in 2024. The strategic dual-brand approach focuses on tapping into underpenetrated markets and fostering sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025