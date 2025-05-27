Krishival Foods Limited: Fast-Paced Growth Marked by Strong Financial Performance

Krishival Foods Limited, a prominent player in India's FMCG sector, has released its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company, known for its premium nut brand, 'Krishival Nuts', and its budding ice cream line, 'Melt N Mellow', is experiencing significant growth across its operations.

For the FY 2024-25, Krishival reported impressive financial metrics, with total income reaching Rs206.30 crore—up 97% from the previous year. EBITDA surged 66% to Rs25.23 crore, and net profit climbed 44% to Rs13.54 crore, while Earnings Per Share increased 39% to Rs6.08. These figures reflect a robust execution strategy and rising consumer demand.

Segment-wise, 'Krishival Nuts' saw a revenue hike of 67% to Rs175 crore, with EBITDA ascending 50% to Rs23 crore, driven by an expansive product portfolio and aggressive retail expansion. Meanwhile, 'Melt N Mellow' achieved a notable 783% rise in EBITDA, suggesting improved operational efficiency since its acquisition in 2024. The strategic dual-brand approach focuses on tapping into underpenetrated markets and fostering sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)