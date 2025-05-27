Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Expands Pilgrim Presence in Bodhgaya
ITC Hotels Limited has signed an agreement for a new Welcomhotel in Bodhgaya, Bihar. Spanning 18 acres, it will include 98 rooms, auditoriums, and dining facilities. This development aims to boost tourism and hospitality in Bodhgaya, known as an important pilgrim destination.
ITC Hotels Limited has announced a significant expansion with the signing of a new Welcomhotel in Bodhgaya, Bihar, in collaboration with Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited.
This strategic move reinforces the presence of the Welcomhotel brand in a key pilgrim destination within India. The property, covering 18 acres, will offer 98 guest rooms, along with substantial event facilities, including two auditoriums and a banqueting area. Guests can also enjoy an all-day dining venue, a speciality restaurant, and a comprehensive suite of leisure amenities.
Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlighted the milestone as a testament to ITCHL's dedication to delivering high-quality hospitality in culturally vibrant locations. Manish Kumar, Director of Kumar Infratrade Enterprises, expressed pride in the venture, emphasizing its potential impact on Bodhgaya's tourism and hospitality sectors. With proximity to major cities and the Gaya ji International Airport, the new Welcomhotel is expected to enhance Bodhgaya's connectivity and appeal.
