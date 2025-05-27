Left Menu

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Expands Pilgrim Presence in Bodhgaya

ITC Hotels Limited has signed an agreement for a new Welcomhotel in Bodhgaya, Bihar. Spanning 18 acres, it will include 98 rooms, auditoriums, and dining facilities. This development aims to boost tourism and hospitality in Bodhgaya, known as an important pilgrim destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:45 IST
Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Expands Pilgrim Presence in Bodhgaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels Limited has announced a significant expansion with the signing of a new Welcomhotel in Bodhgaya, Bihar, in collaboration with Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited.

This strategic move reinforces the presence of the Welcomhotel brand in a key pilgrim destination within India. The property, covering 18 acres, will offer 98 guest rooms, along with substantial event facilities, including two auditoriums and a banqueting area. Guests can also enjoy an all-day dining venue, a speciality restaurant, and a comprehensive suite of leisure amenities.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlighted the milestone as a testament to ITCHL's dedication to delivering high-quality hospitality in culturally vibrant locations. Manish Kumar, Director of Kumar Infratrade Enterprises, expressed pride in the venture, emphasizing its potential impact on Bodhgaya's tourism and hospitality sectors. With proximity to major cities and the Gaya ji International Airport, the new Welcomhotel is expected to enhance Bodhgaya's connectivity and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025