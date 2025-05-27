Schloss Bangalore's IPO: Luxurious Leap Into the Stock Market

The initial public offering (IPO) of Schloss Bangalore, known for operating Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, saw 17% subscription on the second day. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and a Rs 1,000 crore offer for sale by promoters.

The IPO, priced between Rs 413-435 per share, has attracted significant attention with retail investors showing a 41% subscription. The IPO is being closely watched as the company, backed by Brookfield Asset Management, aims to pay off debts and fund corporate activities with the proceeds.

Schloss Bangalore's opulent brand, known as 'The Leela,' includes a diverse portfolio of luxurious hotels and resorts. With the IPO's conclusion on Wednesday, all eyes are on its potential impact in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)