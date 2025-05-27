Tariff Troubles: Woes for U.S. Capital Goods

In a telling sign of the economic uncertainty surrounding tariffs, new orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods took a nosedive in April. The report from the Commerce Department indicates a significant decline in business spending on equipment, highlighting the challenges businesses face in planning due to shifting tariff policies.

Economists point to President Donald Trump's inconsistent stance on import duties as a major factor affecting business sentiment and investment. "Business investment is likely to be a drag on economic performance this year," explained Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander U.S. Capital Markets, noting how this data supports his predictions.

With core capital goods orders dropping 1.3% and non-defense orders plummeting 19.1%, the impact of trade uncertainty is evident. The White House's ongoing negotiations, including recent tariff deals with China and the EU, are crucial as businesses attempt to navigate this volatile economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)