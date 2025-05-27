Left Menu

Tariff Troubles: Woes for U.S. Capital Goods

U.S. capital goods orders dropped in April due to tariff uncertainties, impacting business investment plans. The Commerce Department's report indicated a decline in key orders and shipments, linked to fluctuating tariff policies. This uncertainty complicates business planning, especially as tariff negotiations with China and the EU continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:44 IST
Tariff Troubles: Woes for U.S. Capital Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a telling sign of the economic uncertainty surrounding tariffs, new orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods took a nosedive in April. The report from the Commerce Department indicates a significant decline in business spending on equipment, highlighting the challenges businesses face in planning due to shifting tariff policies.

Economists point to President Donald Trump's inconsistent stance on import duties as a major factor affecting business sentiment and investment. "Business investment is likely to be a drag on economic performance this year," explained Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander U.S. Capital Markets, noting how this data supports his predictions.

With core capital goods orders dropping 1.3% and non-defense orders plummeting 19.1%, the impact of trade uncertainty is evident. The White House's ongoing negotiations, including recent tariff deals with China and the EU, are crucial as businesses attempt to navigate this volatile economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025