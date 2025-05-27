Left Menu

Northern Railway's Heroes: Excellence Amid Operation Sindoor

Over 200 employees of Northern Railway's Jammu division were felicitated for their exemplary service during Operation Sindoor. The initiative aimed at honoring their dedication during a tense period where Indian armed forces retaliated against terror activities. Employees ensured passenger safety and facilitated travel amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a special ceremony, over 200 employees from the Northern Railway's Jammu division were honored for their commendable service amidst Operation Sindoor, according to officials.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal awarded certificates to 209 employees, acknowledging their commitment during a critical period marked by Indian armed forces' missile strikes in response to a terror attack.

The railway staff ensured seamless operations, prioritizing passenger safety and comfort, even operating additional trains to aid stranded commuters during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

