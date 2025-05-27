Northern Railway's Heroes: Excellence Amid Operation Sindoor

In a special ceremony, over 200 employees from the Northern Railway's Jammu division were honored for their commendable service amidst Operation Sindoor, according to officials.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal awarded certificates to 209 employees, acknowledging their commitment during a critical period marked by Indian armed forces' missile strikes in response to a terror attack.

The railway staff ensured seamless operations, prioritizing passenger safety and comfort, even operating additional trains to aid stranded commuters during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)