Africa’s Agricultural Revolution: Technology, Innovation, and Prosperity

As Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) confronts the dual challenge of rapid population growth and persistent poverty, the agricultural sector has emerged as a key driver of economic transformation. A new white paper jointly published by DHL Express SSA and the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Centre for African Management and Markets (CAMM) offers a compelling vision for the future of agriculture in Africa, anchored by the transformative potential of technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI).

A Sector at the Crossroads

Agriculture in Africa remains a foundational pillar of the continent’s economy. Accounting for roughly 15% of the continent's economic output—three times the global average of 5%—the sector supports millions of livelihoods and is critical to food security, economic stability, and rural development. Yet, it faces substantial hurdles, from climate volatility and supply chain inefficiencies to limited access to financing and modern tools.

The white paper, titled African Agritech: The State of Play and Potential for Prosperity, addresses these concerns head-on, presenting detailed insights into the trends reshaping African agriculture. It underscores that increasing agricultural productivity holds the key to substantial socio-economic benefits. Specifically, it notes that a mere 1% improvement in total factor productivity (TFP) in agriculture can lead to a 1% drop in the number of people living in extreme poverty. This finding reinforces agriculture’s centrality as a tool for sustainable development.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Technology

A major highlight of the research is the pivotal role of artificial intelligence and related technologies in transforming farming practices. AI-powered tools are being utilized to optimize soil health, monitor crop conditions, manage pest control, detect fires, and streamline supply chains. These innovations are not theoretical—they are already being applied by a growing number of agricultural enterprises across the continent.

Ian Macleod from the CAMM research team emphasized the breadth of impact technology is making: “We knew agritech was a powerful driver of prosperity, but we were impressed with what we unearthed during the research. Tech is being used in amazing ways to improve everything from soil management and crop spraying to transportation and fire detection.”

These technologies are empowering smallholder farmers and agribusinesses with data-driven insights, helping them make smarter decisions, reduce losses, and access international markets more efficiently.

DHL’s Commitment to Agritech and Innovation

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express SSA, reiterated the company’s commitment to the continent’s growth. “This paper highlights our commitment to supporting sustainable growth and innovation in the agricultural sector, particularly on the African continent. DHL's purpose revolves around connecting people and improving lives… we hope to provide a glimpse of what lies ahead for the industry and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable economic growth.”

True to this vision, DHL Express SSA has rolled out a targeted solution to support agricultural SMEs: DHL Agri-Express.

DHL Agri-Express: Empowering Agricultural SMEs

DHL Agri-Express is a time-definite express packaging solution designed specifically for the agricultural sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, beginning with the shipment of avocados. This innovative approach eliminates the need for an active cold chain by using cutting-edge alternative packaging technology.

The solution is ideal for small sample shipments, accommodating between 6 to 50 avocados per package. It provides agricultural SMEs with a seamless and sustainable way to deliver high-quality produce samples to international buyers quickly and efficiently. By utilizing the DHL Express global network, Agri-Express significantly reduces barriers to market entry for small producers, enabling them to participate in global trade without requiring complex logistics infrastructure.

This initiative reflects the growing synergy between logistics and agriculture, showcasing how cross-industry collaboration can facilitate market access and promote sustainable economic development.

A Call for Inclusive Innovation and Policy Support

While technology is vital, the white paper also calls for supportive government policies, public-private partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives. Ensuring equitable access to tools, financing, and training for farmers—especially women and youth—is essential for inclusive growth.

Investment in infrastructure, such as roads, electricity, and internet connectivity, is equally important to support the digital transformation of agriculture. Collaborative platforms that connect farmers to knowledge, finance, markets, and innovation are essential to scaling agritech solutions across the region.

Africa’s agricultural future lies in embracing innovation while addressing systemic challenges. As the DHL and GIBS white paper highlights, harnessing AI and agritech solutions can lead to transformative gains in productivity, income, and poverty reduction. With continued collaboration, investment, and visionary leadership, Africa’s fields could soon yield not just crops, but widespread prosperity.

📄 Download the full report: African Agritech White Paper