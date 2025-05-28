KSRTC Strikes Gold Twice at BW Marketing Awards
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won two gold awards at the BW Marketing World event, in collaboration with BW Business World. The accolades were for Technology of the Year (AWATAR 4.0 with UPI) and Travel, Tourism, and Leisure category focusing on bus branding.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has added two gold awards to its accolades at the BW Marketing World Awards. In partnership with BW Business World, the corporation was recognized for its technological innovation and strategic branding efforts.
KSRTC's AWATAR 4.0 system, which integrates Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology, fetched the corporation a gold award for Technology of the Year. This marks a significant achievement in enhancing customer experience through technology.
Additionally, KSRTC's efforts in branding its fleet of buses secured a second gold award in the Travel, Tourism, and Leisure category, highlighting the corporation's success in improving its public image and customer engagement. The awards ceremony took place in Mumbai on May 27, during the second edition of the BW Merit Awards 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionize Your Travel Experience with ixigo AU Credit Card Perks
Thomas Cook India Ltd's Profits Ascend Amid Rising Travel Services
Rising Tide of Indian Travelers: Allianz Travel Index 2025 Sheds Light on Trends
In last decade, our forces acquired world's best equipment; we have proven our capabilities in combining technology with tactics: PM.
U.S. Travel Industry Faces Decline Amid Strong Dollar and Political Hurdles