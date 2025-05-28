Left Menu

KSRTC Strikes Gold Twice at BW Marketing Awards

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won two gold awards at the BW Marketing World event, in collaboration with BW Business World. The accolades were for Technology of the Year (AWATAR 4.0 with UPI) and Travel, Tourism, and Leisure category focusing on bus branding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:28 IST
KSRTC Strikes Gold Twice at BW Marketing Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has added two gold awards to its accolades at the BW Marketing World Awards. In partnership with BW Business World, the corporation was recognized for its technological innovation and strategic branding efforts.

KSRTC's AWATAR 4.0 system, which integrates Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology, fetched the corporation a gold award for Technology of the Year. This marks a significant achievement in enhancing customer experience through technology.

Additionally, KSRTC's efforts in branding its fleet of buses secured a second gold award in the Travel, Tourism, and Leisure category, highlighting the corporation's success in improving its public image and customer engagement. The awards ceremony took place in Mumbai on May 27, during the second edition of the BW Merit Awards 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025