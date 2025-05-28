KSRTC Strikes Gold Twice at BW Marketing Awards

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has added two gold awards to its accolades at the BW Marketing World Awards. In partnership with BW Business World, the corporation was recognized for its technological innovation and strategic branding efforts.

KSRTC's AWATAR 4.0 system, which integrates Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology, fetched the corporation a gold award for Technology of the Year. This marks a significant achievement in enhancing customer experience through technology.

Additionally, KSRTC's efforts in branding its fleet of buses secured a second gold award in the Travel, Tourism, and Leisure category, highlighting the corporation's success in improving its public image and customer engagement. The awards ceremony took place in Mumbai on May 27, during the second edition of the BW Merit Awards 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)