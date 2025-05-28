Left Menu

Voler Car Limited Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion for FY 2024-25

Voler Car Limited reports strong financial performance for FY 2024-25, featuring significant revenue growth and expanded operational presence. Amidst strategic investments, client acquisition and new regional offices were established, albeit at reduced margins. April 2025 marked a 29.36% revenue hike year-on-year with increased client and location numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:06 IST
Voler Car Limited Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion for FY 2024-25
Voler Car Limited Reports Strategic Growth in FY 2024-25 and Strong Sales Momentum in April 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voler Car Limited, a prominent force in the corporate car rental market, has revealed impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25, coupled with a sales update for April 2025. The company has made notable advancements, reporting strong annual revenue growth and enlarging its operational reach across several major Indian cities.

The year saw strategic expansion and consolidation for Voler Car, highlighted by successful client acquisitions, enhanced city presence, and infrastructure investments aimed at long-term growth. While new contracts operate at lower initial margins, the firm expects normalization within 6-8 months as systems stabilize. Key investments, including a new office in Gurgaon and an augmented management team, are set to improve client service and efficiency.

Despite a slight dip in gross margin due to seasonal fluctuations and new contract costs, the company foresees sustained growth in revenue and profitability. April 2025 exhibited a substantial 29.36% year-on-year revenue rise, driven by an expanded client and city footprint. Voler Car's strategic zones now span across critical regions in India, underscoring its commitment to sustainable, technology-driven mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025