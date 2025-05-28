Voler Car Limited Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion for FY 2024-25

Voler Car Limited, a prominent force in the corporate car rental market, has revealed impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25, coupled with a sales update for April 2025. The company has made notable advancements, reporting strong annual revenue growth and enlarging its operational reach across several major Indian cities.

The year saw strategic expansion and consolidation for Voler Car, highlighted by successful client acquisitions, enhanced city presence, and infrastructure investments aimed at long-term growth. While new contracts operate at lower initial margins, the firm expects normalization within 6-8 months as systems stabilize. Key investments, including a new office in Gurgaon and an augmented management team, are set to improve client service and efficiency.

Despite a slight dip in gross margin due to seasonal fluctuations and new contract costs, the company foresees sustained growth in revenue and profitability. April 2025 exhibited a substantial 29.36% year-on-year revenue rise, driven by an expanded client and city footprint. Voler Car's strategic zones now span across critical regions in India, underscoring its commitment to sustainable, technology-driven mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)