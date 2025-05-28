Left Menu

Progressive Steps Toward a US-India Trade Pact

India and the US are advancing towards an interim trade deal, potentially concluding by June 25. Both nations aim to finalize the first phase of a new bilateral trade agreement by September-October, addressing tariffs and expanding trade cooperation. Strategic negotiations may transform challenges into new market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:07 IST
Progressive Steps Toward a US-India Trade Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team of US officials is slated to visit India next month, signaling a potential interim trade deal by June 25, sources disclose. Talks have been gaining momentum, suggesting significant progress in negotiations.

India's lead negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal, recently completed discussions with his US counterpart in Washington. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also visited, reinforcing discussions with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Both countries are targeting a September-October timeline to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, with tariffs being a central focus. Discussions highlight India's substantial trade surplus with the US, renewed tariff exemptions, and ambitious trade growth targets by 2030.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025