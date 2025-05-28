Progressive Steps Toward a US-India Trade Pact

A team of US officials is slated to visit India next month, signaling a potential interim trade deal by June 25, sources disclose. Talks have been gaining momentum, suggesting significant progress in negotiations.

India's lead negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal, recently completed discussions with his US counterpart in Washington. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also visited, reinforcing discussions with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Both countries are targeting a September-October timeline to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, with tariffs being a central focus. Discussions highlight India's substantial trade surplus with the US, renewed tariff exemptions, and ambitious trade growth targets by 2030.