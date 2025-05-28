Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony Marks New Era in Indian Defence Manufacturing

New Delhi, India, 28th May 2025 — In a pivotal move to bolster India's defense production capabilities, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited (VTDS) inaugurated their new manufacturing facility in Jhansi with a traditional Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Saturday.

The event took place on a 20-hectare plot leased from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) within the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The site will become a cutting-edge hub for producing small arms and ammunition.

Addressing the ceremony, VTDS Founder & Managing Director Sahil Luthra highlighted the broader vision of positioning India as a leader in global defense manufacturing, underscoring their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The facility is expected to generate employment and industrial growth in the region.

