Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony Marks New Era in Indian Defence Manufacturing

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited held a traditional Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Jhansi, India, marking the start of their defence manufacturing facility. This initiative supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, creating jobs and boosting defence production. Founders Sahil and Prikansha Luthra emphasized the vision of self-reliance and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi, India, 28th May 2025 — In a pivotal move to bolster India's defense production capabilities, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited (VTDS) inaugurated their new manufacturing facility in Jhansi with a traditional Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Saturday.

The event took place on a 20-hectare plot leased from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) within the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The site will become a cutting-edge hub for producing small arms and ammunition.

Addressing the ceremony, VTDS Founder & Managing Director Sahil Luthra highlighted the broader vision of positioning India as a leader in global defense manufacturing, underscoring their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The facility is expected to generate employment and industrial growth in the region.

