Historic Leadership Shift at ICCA: Indian Elected as Chairman

In a historic development, M L Agarwal has become the first Indian to be elected Chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA). He assumed this significant global role at the ICCA Global Summit held in Osaka, Japan.

Established in 1961, the ICCA is a leading USA-based organization dedicated to advancing sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions within the global corrugated packaging industry. Traditionally led by representatives from North America, Europe, and other regions, Agarwal's election marks a pivotal shift in leadership.

His son, Ankit Agarwal, the Managing Director of Central India Packaging, has also been appointed as the India Director on the ICCA Board. Ankit highlighted the 9.5 to 10 percent growth expected in India's corrugated packaging market, projecting its value to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, India's southern region, especially Hyderabad, benefits from policies fostering the sector's expansion.