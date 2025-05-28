Union Cabinet Boosts MSP for 14 Key Kharif Crops in 2025-26

In a significant move to empower farmers, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 key kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. This annual revision aims to provide fair prices to growers ahead of the sowing season, ensuring financial security for farmers.

This year, the most substantial MSP hike has been recommended for nigerseed, Ragi, and cotton, with increments of Rs 820, Rs 596, and Rs 589 per quintal, respectively. Paddy's MSP saw a modest rise of Rs 69 per quintal. For pulses, enhancements include Rs 450 for tur/arhar and Rs 400 for urad.

The government's decision aligns with the Union Budget 2018-19's pledge to set MSP at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. Promoting crops like pulses, oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals, the initiative encourages diversification beyond traditional cereals. The economic benefit to farmers is evident in improved procurement and payment statistics over the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)