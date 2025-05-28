Left Menu

Green Light for Rail Revolution: Transforming Connectivity in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved transformative railway projects in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to boost connectivity. Spanning 176 km and costing Rs 3,399 crore, these projects promise economic growth by improving transportation, generating millions of employment days, and optimizing supply chains, all while lowering logistics costs and emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two pivotal railway projects aimed at boosting connectivity in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. These projects involve the construction of additional railway lines between Ratlam-Nagda and Wardha-Balharshah, designed to improve passenger and freight transportation.

Costing an estimated Rs 3,399 crore and expected to complete by 2029-30, the projects will cover 176 km and enhance connectivity across four districts in the states, impacting around 784 villages with a population of 19.74 lakh. The initiatives are part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services seamlessly.

The capacity augmentation is expected to handle additional freight traffic of 18.40 MTPA, benefiting the flow of key commodities like coal and cement, and is set to generate 74 lakh human-days of employment. Benefits include reduced logistics costs, oil imports, and CO2 emissions, aligning with PM Modi's vision of a self-reliant India and regional development.

