Ahmedabad Airport Pioneers Sustainable Growth with Cloud-Based Irrigation
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has launched a cloud-based irrigation system to enhance water conservation across its horticulture areas. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings, the initiative is part of broader sustainability efforts, supporting environmental health, and boosting passenger experiences with enhanced connectivity and services.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has implemented a cutting-edge cloud-based irrigation system to bolster its water conservation measures in horticultural areas. According to a statement released on Wednesday by the airport operator, this innovative step contributes significantly to sustainable practices at the facility.
The airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has integrated this smart irrigation system across 17 acres of greenery. Utilizing inputs from sensors and real-time weather data, the system provides precise watering, ensuring optimal plant health while preventing water wastage.
The airport reports that this technology saves over 17,850 kilolitres of water annually, an amount sufficient to meet the daily needs of a small city. The airport supports its sustainable agenda with energy-efficient lighting, waste reduction initiatives, and advanced irrigation, enhancing the passenger experience for the 1.34 crore travelers it welcomed in the last financial year, marking a 14.8% increase from the previous year.
