Left Menu

Belrise Industries Shares Surge 8% on Market Debut

Belrise Industries Ltd's shares soared over 8% above their issue price of Rs 90, debuting on the stock exchange on Wednesday. On its first trading day, the company's shares saw enthusiastic market reception, with a market valuation of Rs 8,664.75 crore, fueled by high subscription rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:57 IST
Belrise Industries Shares Surge 8% on Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Belrise Industries Ltd, an automotive components manufacturer, closed with an impressive 8% premium over the issue price on their market debut on Wednesday.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 98.50 on the BSE, a 9.44% hike from their initial issue price of Rs 90. Peaking at Rs 103.20 during the day's session, it ultimately closed at Rs 97.37. On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 100, marking an 11.11% premium, and ended at Rs 97.41, an 8.23% premium.

Belrise Industries, valued at Rs 8,664.75 crore, attracted significant investor interest, with its initial public offering subscribed 41.30 times, largely thanks to institutional buyers. The company offers a range of automotive components and maintains partnerships with major OEMs like Bajaj Auto and Jaguar Land Rover.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025