No Reels on the Wheels: DMRC's Safety Campaign

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday urged passengers to prioritize safety by refraining from creating social media reels during their journeys on the metro trains.

The DMRC's message, shared on the social platform X, emphasized, 'Metro is for travel, not for trends,' advocating for a safe and smooth travel experience over fleeting fame. A campaign poster with 'No Reels on the Wheels' clearly articulates this stance.

Additional posters at various metro stations depict scenarios such as a man playing a guitar and a girl dancing, both suggesting that performances belong on grander stages. The DMRC has consistently highlighted the need for commuter courtesy, deterring reels that may inconvenience fellow passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)