Left Menu

Mexican Economic Forecasts Slashed Amid U.S. Trade Uncertainty

The Bank of Mexico has reduced growth forecasts for the nation's economy due to sluggish activity and U.S. trade policy uncertainties. While avoiding recession, stagnant growth and inflationary concerns are notable. Despite resilient exports, lower demand from the U.S. is expected, influencing investment and economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:00 IST
Mexican Economic Forecasts Slashed Amid U.S. Trade Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico has lowered its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, citing sluggish domestic activity and uncertainties arising from U.S. trade policies. According to its latest quarterly report, the Mexican economy is experiencing significant weaknesses and faces various challenges.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, predicted a mere 0.1% growth in Mexico's GDP this year, down from a prior estimate of 0.6% made in February. Additionally, the 2026 GDP forecast was halved to 0.9%, compared to 1.8% anticipated earlier this year.

Domestic activity is projected to remain sluggish, exacerbated by challenges related to changes in U.S. trade policy, though some governors asserted that a recession is not imminent. Exports have remained resilient, but the impact of U.S tariffs could lead to reduced external demand. Consequently, the bank lowered its interest rate and highlighted ongoing inflationary concerns.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025