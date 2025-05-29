Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds South Korean Navy Plane Crash

A South Korean navy patrol plane with four crew members crashed during a training flight near Pohang. The cause of the crash remains unidentified, and it is unclear if there were casualties. Rescue operations are underway, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the incident details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean navy patrol aircraft carrying four crew members crashed on Thursday during a routine training flight, the navy reported. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the status of the crew is yet to be determined.

The aircraft had taken off from its base in Pohang at precisely 1.43 pm, only to fall to the ground shortly afterward. Emergency services, including rescue workers and fire responders, were dispatched to the scene following reports from locals of an unidentified object crashing and an explosion.

The Pohang emergency office, along with the Nambu police station, confirmed the aircraft involved was a navy patrol plane, but the number of casualties remains unconfirmed as investigations continue.

