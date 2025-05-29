Mystery Surrounds South Korean Navy Plane Crash

A South Korean navy patrol aircraft carrying four crew members crashed on Thursday during a routine training flight, the navy reported. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the status of the crew is yet to be determined.

The aircraft had taken off from its base in Pohang at precisely 1.43 pm, only to fall to the ground shortly afterward. Emergency services, including rescue workers and fire responders, were dispatched to the scene following reports from locals of an unidentified object crashing and an explosion.

The Pohang emergency office, along with the Nambu police station, confirmed the aircraft involved was a navy patrol plane, but the number of casualties remains unconfirmed as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)