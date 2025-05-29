Operation Sindoor: A Tale of Power and Restraint
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's strategic resilience while responding to Pakistan's terror attacks through 'Operation Sindoor.' Highlighting the Make in India campaign's pivotal role, Singh underscored a commitment to counter-terrorism and future dialogues centered on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He expressed optimism for PoK residents' reintegration into India.
India opted for measured retaliation during 'Operation Sindoor' following Pakistan's terror attacks, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh revealed on Thursday. Speaking at a national event, Singh asserted India's strength in restraint, adding that those in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are integral to India and would one day reunite with the nation.
At the CII's inaugural plenary, Singh celebrated the Make in India initiative's significance in boosting national security and prosperity amid 'Operation Sindoor.' He noted that India's enhanced capabilities facilitated effective anti-terror operations against Pakistani targets, demonstrating the campaign's indispensability to national defense.
Singh detailed the effective dismantling of terrorist strongholds and enemy airbases, stressing a calculated balance of power and restraint. He declared that any future dialogue with Pakistan would focus solely on terrorism and PoK, dismissing all other discussions. Singh anticipated a self-determined return of PoK residents to India, driven by shared cultural bonds and India's unifying vision.
Govt clearly said PoK issue can be solved through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, no possibility of third party mediation: BJP.