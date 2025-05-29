Left Menu

India's Economic Growth Trajectory: Poised to Lead through FY26

India is projected to continue as the fastest growing major economy through FY26, the RBI reports. The report highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals and financial sectors, while noting potential risks such as global market volatility. Lowered policy rates and a focus on sustainable growth strategies underscore India's economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:01 IST
India's Economic Growth Trajectory: Poised to Lead through FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to maintain its status as the fastest growing major economy even into the financial year 2025-26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirmed on Thursday. A positive inflation outlook combined with moderated GDP expansion suggests that monetary policy will need to be growth-supportive, according to the RBI's annual report.

The report identified a range of risks affecting both the growth and inflation outlook, such as geopolitical tensions, global financial market fluctuations, and trade fragmentation, yet also noted easing supply-chain pressures and favorable monsoons as positive influences on the inflation scenario.

India's trade policies, along with inward remittances and services exports, are positioned to mitigate external headwinds, ensuring a manageable current account deficit. The RBI's confidence in maintaining inflation targets amid existing risks highlights the robustness of India's economic strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025