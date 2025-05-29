Left Menu

India Urged to Tread Carefully Amid US Trade Negotiations After Court Ruling

The US court's decision to nullify Trump's tariffs prompts India's Global Trade Research Initiative to advise caution in Free Trade Agreement discussions. Analysts emphasize re-evaluating India's negotiation strategies to avoid agreements favoring US interests. Meanwhile, global markets, including India, react positively to the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:41 IST
India Urged to Tread Carefully Amid US Trade Negotiations After Court Ruling
National flags of India and the US (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has cautioned India to proceed carefully in its ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions with the United States. This advice follows a ruling from a Manhattan federal court that struck down President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners.

The court deemed the tariffs, including those imposed under emergency powers, as unlawful, noting that tariff imposition should originate from Congress, not the President. Ajay Srivastava, GTRI's founder, emphasized that India should avoid agreements influenced by illegal tariffs or threats, particularly those conflicting with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and US laws.

India and the US are expected to sign a significant Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) soon, marking a new chapter in trade relations. Following the court's landmark decision, stock markets worldwide, notably in Japan and Korea, reacted positively, although India saw mixed results with its Sensex index rising over 500 points before stabilizing.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025