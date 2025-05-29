Operation Sindoor Sparks Surge in Indigenous Defence Exports
The export of India's indigenous defence equipment is expected to rise after Operation Sindoor, leveraging its 'war-tested' reputation. DRDO Chairperson Samir V Kamat emphasizes the promising growth of the sector and the participation of both private and public sectors in the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.
India's indigenous defence equipment is set to see a boost in exports, following the successful 'war-tested' demonstration of its capabilities during Operation Sindoor. Samir V Kamat, Chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), highlighted this development at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit-2025 in New Delhi.
Kamat noted that the weapons used in the recent military conflict with Pakistan have instilled confidence among international buyers, predicting a significant increase in exports. Already exporting to over a hundred countries, India expects these numbers to rise as more nations express interest in its proven defence technology.
The Indian defence sector is further poised for growth with the approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program's Execution Model. This initiative aims to strengthen domestic aerospace capabilities and invites private firms to collaborate with public corporations, ensuring equal bidding opportunities and fostering self-reliance.
