India's Economic Future: Trust, Growth, and Capital Investment
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran urges India Inc to boost capital expenditure and raise workers' wages in line with profitability growth to sustain over 6.5% economic growth and become a developed nation by 2047. He emphasizes a virtuous investment cycle, reduced regulatory burdens, and a collaborative government-private sector approach.
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has called on India's business sector to significantly increase capital expenditure and align workers' compensation with profitability growth to reach a sustained economic growth rate of over 6.5%, aiming for developed nation status by 2047.
He stressed the critical role of a virtuous investment cycle, where increased investments enhance capacity, create jobs offering better remuneration, and fuel higher household savings, thereby accelerating economic progress. Nageswaran highlighted a disparity between profitability growth and capital formation, a challenge traditionally seen in developed nations.
The advisor emphasized the importance of regulatory trust, advocating for reduced governmental burdens to spur capital productivity and urging collaboration between government and private sectors. Achieving these targets, according to Nageswaran, is essential for India to avoid the middle-income trap and leverage its economic potential.
