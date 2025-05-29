Left Menu

India's Trade Talks: Racing Toward Global Partnerships

India is advancing in its negotiations with the US and EU on bilateral trade agreements. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is optimistic about reaching mutually beneficial deals to significantly boost trade. Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlights the complementary strengths between India and the US, emphasizing a collaborative approach to new trade partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:06 IST
India's Trade Talks: Racing Toward Global Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has announced substantial progress in India's bilateral trade talks with the United States and the European Union, forecasting agreements that promise mutual benefits and significant trade boosts.

During the CII's Annual Business Summit 2025, Goyal noted, 'We are on track with the US and accelerating talks with the EU.' A key aspect of these negotiations is a US delegation's visit to India for an interim trade pact discussion next week.

India aims to increase its trade dynamics, engaging in potential agreements with countries such as Chile, Peru, and Oman, while leveraging its comparative strengths with nations like the US. Despite challenges from tariff narratives, India maintains a focus on forming balanced, outcome-oriented trade partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025