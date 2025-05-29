India's Trade Talks: Racing Toward Global Partnerships

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has announced substantial progress in India's bilateral trade talks with the United States and the European Union, forecasting agreements that promise mutual benefits and significant trade boosts.

During the CII's Annual Business Summit 2025, Goyal noted, 'We are on track with the US and accelerating talks with the EU.' A key aspect of these negotiations is a US delegation's visit to India for an interim trade pact discussion next week.

India aims to increase its trade dynamics, engaging in potential agreements with countries such as Chile, Peru, and Oman, while leveraging its comparative strengths with nations like the US. Despite challenges from tariff narratives, India maintains a focus on forming balanced, outcome-oriented trade partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)