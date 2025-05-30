Global Airlines Face Turbulence Amid Trade War and Sustainability Challenges
Global airline leaders gather in India to discuss challenges such as trade wars, environmental targets, and rising operational costs. Despite recovery post-pandemic, airlines face geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain issues, and sustainability concerns. The IATA summit will address industry safety and the struggle to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
At the annual summit in India, global airline executives are tackling a myriad of challenges, including unpredictable trade wars and strict environmental targets. Geopolitical instability and cost pressures are raising concerns about the industry's future.
Passenger numbers have rebounded post-pandemic, but airlines face mounting operational challenges, such as rising costs and supply chain delays. The U.S. airlines are particularly impacted by fluctuating travel demand and operational expenses. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is set to address these issues in its upcoming meeting in New Delhi.
IATA is focusing on safety and sustainability, with ongoing air safety incidents highlighting the need for coordinated efforts. Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 remains uncertain, as airlines struggle with financing transitions to sustainable aviation fuels and delayed aircraft delivery. Regulatory support for SAF is inadequate, leading to supply and cost challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pune Traders Halt Turkish Apple Imports Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Defense Stocks Soar Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
India's First Space-Based Biological Experiments: A Leap for Future Space Life Sustainability
India to Conduct Historic Biological Experiments Aboard ISS for Space Sustainability
IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation