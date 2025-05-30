Debate Heats Up Over India's Economic Rankings

Amidst claims and counterclaims about India's economic standing, Congress has targeted the government's apparent obsession with the economy's size, highlighting stagnant consumption and lackluster investment.

Disparities in statements from NITI Aayog officials add to the confusion. Suman Bery, the Vice Chairman, asserts that India's economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms surpasses half of the US economy's size, positioning it as the fourth largest globally.

Economists are divided on using PPP versus market prices to gauge economic strength. The International Monetary Fund forecasts India to become the world's fourth largest economy by 2025, overtaking Japan. The debate underscores ongoing challenges in accurately measuring economic growth.