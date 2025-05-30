Left Menu

India: A Beacon of Steel Market Growth Amid Global Slowdown

India emerges as a key growth market for steel from 2019 to 2024. Despite a global decline, India reports a 33% increase in steel output, with robust growth in other commodities. Challenges such as pricing pressure have been addressed through government intervention, maintaining a positive outlook for the industry's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:08 IST
India: A Beacon of Steel Market Growth Amid Global Slowdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India stands out as a robust growth market for steel, becoming the only major country to report significant volume growth from 2019 to 2024, according to a Jefferies report. While global steel production dipped by one percent during this period, India's steel output surged by a remarkable 33 percent.

The Jefferies report highlights India as a bright spot in a global landscape largely devoid of volume growth in commodities. India not only led in steel but also demonstrated consistent volume growth across major commodities, including carbon steel, stainless steel, coal, and aluminum.

Over the past 15 years, India's consumption of carbon and stainless steel has grown at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 percent, which is significantly higher than the real GDP growth in the same timeframe. Looking to the future, Jefferies anticipates an 8-10 percent volume CAGR for Indian steel companies between FY25 and FY27, supported by rising power demand driving coal volumes at a 5 percent CAGR.

Additionally, aluminum demand in India has grown steadily at a 7 percent CAGR from 2017 to 2024, with similar trends expected across commodities through FY25 to FY27. Nevertheless, the domestic steel market encountered pricing challenges in the latter half of 2024 due to falling Chinese steel prices and increased imports into India, causing domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel prices to drop by 15 percent from June to December 2024.

In response, the Indian government implemented a 12 percent safeguard duty on flat steel imports in April 2025, effective for 200 days, with a final review projected between August and September of this year. This measure led to a rebound in steel prices, with a 14 percent rise to Rs 53,500 per tonne year-to-date, positioning prices 5 percent above imported costs.

Jefferies forecasts that Indian steel prices will average between Rs 52,000 and Rs 53,000 in FY26 and FY27, slightly trailing the current spot price by 1-3 percent. Overall, the outlook for Indian steel companies remains favorable, as the nation continues to drive global demand in a predominantly slow-moving commodities market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025