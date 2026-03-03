30,000 Displaced Seek Refuge in Lebanon As Hostilities Escalate
At least 30,000 people have sought shelter in Lebanon after hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Many took refuge in collective shelters, while others stayed in cars or were caught in traffic. The UN refugee agency reports on the ongoing displacement crisis.
The United Nations refugee agency has reported that at least 30,000 displaced individuals have sought shelter in Lebanon, following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah on Monday.
According to UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch, conservative estimates indicate that these individuals were registered in collective shelters, while many more are experiencing precarious conditions, sleeping in their cars or facing long traffic delays.
This crisis underscores the significant displacement and humanitarian challenges emerging from the conflict, highlighting the urgent need for support and protection for those affected.
