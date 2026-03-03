Left Menu

30,000 Displaced Seek Refuge in Lebanon As Hostilities Escalate

At least 30,000 people have sought shelter in Lebanon after hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Many took refuge in collective shelters, while others stayed in cars or were caught in traffic. The UN refugee agency reports on the ongoing displacement crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:46 IST
30,000 Displaced Seek Refuge in Lebanon As Hostilities Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations refugee agency has reported that at least 30,000 displaced individuals have sought shelter in Lebanon, following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah on Monday.

According to UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch, conservative estimates indicate that these individuals were registered in collective shelters, while many more are experiencing precarious conditions, sleeping in their cars or facing long traffic delays.

This crisis underscores the significant displacement and humanitarian challenges emerging from the conflict, highlighting the urgent need for support and protection for those affected.

TRENDING

1
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

 Germany
2
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

 India
3
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

 Global
4
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026