Trump's Tariff Tango: A Chaotic Trade Dance

U.S. President Donald Trump has consistently confounded financial markets with his unpredictable tariff policies, which have unleashed a wave of global economic uncertainty since he assumed office on January 20.

In a series of swift changes, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China in early February, targeting issues such as illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl. Significant tariff fluctuations continued as Trump negotiated temporary delays and exemptions while increasing duties on certain imports.

A landmark decision in May saw a U.S. trade court block Trump's sweeping tariffs, ruling they were beyond his presidential authority. This legal pushback introduced further complexity in the economic landscape, leaving the administration to navigate ongoing appeals and international trade talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)