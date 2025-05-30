Left Menu

KT&G Ventures into India with Premium Superslim Products

KT&G enters the Indian market, partnering with Kedara Trading LLP to distribute premium superslim products. Scheduled for a June 2025 launch, the expansion targets metro areas, leveraging modern retail and quick commerce platforms. This strategic move taps into India's growing demand for premium international brands.

Updated: 30-05-2025 10:51 IST
  • South Korea

South Korean conglomerate KT&G has announced its foray into the Indian market, marking a significant strategic partnership with local distributor Kedara Trading LLP. This collaboration represents a crucial step in KT&G's ambition to expand its reach across Asia, particularly in thriving markets like India.

Scheduled for a rollout on June 2, 2025, KT&G plans to introduce four premium superslim products in India under its established global brand. An additional four products will soon follow, totaling eight brands aimed at capturing the Indian market. Initial distribution efforts will focus on metropolitan areas, with plans to extend to other major urban hubs.

To meet current consumer trends, KT&G and Kedara will make these high-end products available through traditional paan shops, quick commerce platforms, and modern retail outlets. These rapid delivery platforms have gained popularity in India, especially among urban consumers looking for convenience. KT&G aims to capitalize on these channels to boost product visibility among India's digitally savvy and brand-conscious public.

