Japan's Next-Gen Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays, U.S. F-35s Seen as Stopgap

The ambitious Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a collaborative next-generation fighter jet project between Japan, Britain, and Italy, is under scrutiny as doubts emerge about meeting its 2035 target.

This delay could compel Japan to consider procuring more U.S. F-35 stealth planes to address immediate defense needs and counter Chinese and Russian interventions.

Complicating matters, Japan must navigate its trade relationship with the U.S., where defense purchases such as the F-35s play a significant role in diplomacy and negotiations.

