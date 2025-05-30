Left Menu

Japan's Next-Gen Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays, U.S. F-35s Seen as Stopgap

Japan's collaboration with the UK and Italy on a next-gen fighter jet, the GCAP, may not meet its 2035 target. Delays could lead to more U.S. F-35 purchases to fill defense gaps. Japan's complex trade and military relations with the U.S. add urgency to the issue.

The ambitious Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a collaborative next-generation fighter jet project between Japan, Britain, and Italy, is under scrutiny as doubts emerge about meeting its 2035 target.

This delay could compel Japan to consider procuring more U.S. F-35 stealth planes to address immediate defense needs and counter Chinese and Russian interventions.

Complicating matters, Japan must navigate its trade relationship with the U.S., where defense purchases such as the F-35s play a significant role in diplomacy and negotiations.

