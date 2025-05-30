India's Naval Might: A Stern Warning to Pakistan

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that the Indian Navy is prepared to unleash its full firepower should any future aggression occur. This announcement comes just weeks after the most intense round of fighting between the two nuclear-armed countries in recent decades.

The brief but fierce confrontation, involving air strikes, missiles, and artillery fire, has left relations between India and Pakistan at a heightened state of tension. A truce, however, was declared on May 10. The conflict was sparked by an attack on April 22 in Kashmir, which India blames on Pakistani-backed 'terrorists', a claim Pakistan denies.

As both sides begin to demobilize their military forces along the border, Singh emphasized that Operation Sindoor is merely paused, not concluded. The Indian Navy swiftly responded to the April incident, deploying assets in the northern Arabian Sea, signaling its readiness for future engagements.

