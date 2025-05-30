U.S. Economic Data Set to Influence Equities Amid Trade Turbulence
Key U.S. economic data and developments in federal tax-and-spending legislation are set to impact equities, especially as the S&P 500 nears record highs. Investors are wary of President Trump's tariffs affecting markets. Economic and labor data, including the U.S. employment report, provide further intrigue for market participants.
In the coming week, key U.S. economic indicators, alongside federal tax-and-spending developments, are anticipated to play a significant role in shaping equity markets. With the S&P 500 nearing record highs, investors remain cautious, especially with ongoing trade negotiations adding volatility.
President Trump's tariffs continue to be a focal point for investors as legal proceedings challenge their implementation. Tariff concerns have been magnified by recent trade court rulings, fluctuating economic conditions, and potential Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
The release of economic and labor data, headlined by Friday's U.S. employment report, is further complicating the outlook. Economists predict a slowdown in job growth, yet a robust jobs report could delay anticipated Fed rate cuts, prompting market uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
