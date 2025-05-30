Left Menu

Market Jitters as US Court Ruling Challenges Trump Tariffs

European shares rose while Asian markets mostly fell amid uncertainty over a US court blocking President Trump's tariffs. Key European indices gained, but Asian markets and US futures faced declines. The court's ruling questioned the legality of some tariffs, leaving global trade prospects uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:21 IST
Market Jitters as US Court Ruling Challenges Trump Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Stock markets around the world responded with mixed signals as European shares slightly increased, juxtaposed with Asian markets closing mostly lower. This volatility follows a pivotal US court decision blocking many of President Trump's extensive tariffs, generating widespread uncertainty about future economic policies.

The European market showed moderate resilience; France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX recorded upticks of 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 also climbed by 0.6%. In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%, influenced partly by higher-than-expected inflation figures in Tokyo, potentially prompting an interest rate hike.

The US Court of International Trade's ruling challenges the Trump administration's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act for imposing tariffs. While some tariffs remain under appeal, the ruling casts a shadow over global trade dynamics. Oil prices showed minor gains, and currency exchanges reflected subtle shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025