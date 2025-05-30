Germany Faces Looming Labor Office Deficit Amid Economic Struggles

Germany's labor office is projecting a significant financial shortfall by 2029, amounting to 11.9 billion euros, a situation exacerbated by rising unemployment rates. As detailed in a letter to the parliamentary budget committee on Friday, the agency may need to rely on government loans to bridge the gap, reaching a deficit of 5.27 billion euros this year alone after depleting its reserves of 3.2 billion euros.

The letter pointed out the necessity for further government liquidity assistance totaling 2.35 billion euros, with projections for an additional 3.8 billion euros required by 2026. These calculations are based on the government's April forecasts predicting economic stagnation this year, down from an earlier growth forecast of 0.3%.

Despite longstanding labor shortages, economic challenges have strained the job market, increasing the load on conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who's committed to reversing the two-year economic decline. The tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump pose further risks, potentially steering Germany towards a third consecutive recession year, an event unprecedented in the nation's post-war era.

