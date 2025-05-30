India's Economy Surges Ahead: Outpacing Forecasts Amid Global Challenges
India's economy grew by 7.4% from January to March 2025, surpassing forecasts due to strong construction and manufacturing sectors. However, uncertainties like U.S. tariffs could impact future growth. India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with expected challenges from global slowdowns despite favorable domestic factors such as low inflation and good monsoon forecasts.
India's economy surged ahead in the first quarter of 2025, registering a growth of 7.4%, surpassing the projected 6.7% forecast, as per official data released on Friday. This robust performance, primarily driven by construction and manufacturing, marks the fastest GDP increase since early 2024.
V. Anantha Nageswaran, India's chief economic adviser, highlighted India's standout growth amid a global economic slowdown, noting that it outpaced other major economies like China. The Reserve Bank of India maintains a positive outlook, expecting a 6.5% growth for the fiscal year, potentially matching Japan's economy size according to IMF projections.
Despite the optimistic numbers, India faces headwinds like tariff uncertainties from the U.S., which may hinder growth. However, favorable conditions such as a strong monsoon, expected tax cuts, and interest rate reductions are set to sustain domestic demand and mitigate the impact of global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
APEC Growth Falters Amid U.S. Tariffs: Trade Ministers Gather in Jeju
Trade Turbulence: Chinese Worker Turned Farmer Amid Looming U.S. Tariffs
APEC's Trade Meeting: Navigating Global Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs
New Zealand Boosts Film Industry Incentives Amid U.S. Tariffs
Australian Exporters Eye Competitive Edge in China Amid U.S. Tariffs