Tariff Tussles: US Trade Policies in Flux

The dollar showed mixed performance as investors anticipate the persistence of trade tariffs. A recent court ruling reaffirmed the complexity of Trump's tariff policies. As trade talks with China stall, tariffs remain a pivotal revenue source. Key economic indicators further influence dollar movements amid fluctuating market sentiment.

Updated: 30-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:57 IST
The U.S. dollar exhibited mixed trends on Friday, poised for a monthly increase against the Japanese yen amidst ongoing predictions about trade tariffs enduring in some form. Even as legal battles challenge President Donald Trump's tariff authority, investors brace for persistent levies.

A federal appeals court reinstated some of Trump's comprehensive tariffs following a trade court's decision to block them. The extent of these tariffs remains uncertain, but the market anticipates their longevity. Amidst this, White House adviser Peter Navarro indicated alternative routes to implement tariffs if court interventions persist.

Investor anxiety lingers over tariffs' potential to dampen growth and trigger inflation, despite mitigating negotiations with China and the European Union. The dollar's recent fluctuation reflects these dynamics, while economic data and upcoming reports, including May's jobs figures, are closely monitored for insights on economic resilience.

