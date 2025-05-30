Europe Tightens Reins: Sweeping Anti-Smoking Bans Redefine Public Spaces

France, in a bid to protect children and reduce smoking rates, announced plans to ban smoking in outdoor spaces frequented by children starting July 1. This latest move is part of a broader European effort to reduce tobacco consumption, with under a quarter of people aged 18-75 smoking daily in France at present.

Strict anti-smoking regulations are gaining traction across Europe, as seen with Austria implementing a comprehensive ban on indoor smoking since 2019 and Bulgaria struggling with enforcement despite a total ban. Denmark, Finland, and Germany have adopted varying approaches depending on local state laws and cultural contexts.

The United Kingdom is taking significant steps with the introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, heralding some of the world's toughest anti-smoking regulations. Meanwhile, countries like Sweden and Spain widen their scope by including outdoor venues like beaches and restaurant terraces in their smoking prohibitions.